IGP Sindh Warns Police Officers Of Suspension Over Non-registration Of FIR
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday warned the Police officers of suspension over the delaying tactics and denial of registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) of complainants.
While presiding over an important meeting here at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, he said that Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Station House Officers (SHOs), SOs, and duty officers would be suspended over the non-compliance of registration complainants FIRs.
The law and order situation in the metropolis, actions against street crime and street criminals also came under the discussion in the meeting.
Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the Police officers concerned would visit the homes of injured or killed victims, who resisted during the robbery and would offer condolences with the bereaved families.
The IGP further said that he himself would also visit the homes of the victims.
He said that SIU would arrest the culprits involved in the killing during the robbery while 67 best police officers of Karachi had been tasked to deal with culprits involved in important cases.
The IGP said that they would have to collectively work as a team against the criminals to thrash them.
He said that the SHOs and IOs would be responsible to reach on the spot of the incident immediately while the Crime Scene Unit would collect the facts and proofs of the incidents.
Memon said that the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) had been provided with the lists of Special Investigation Officers and Investigation Officers.
He also directed to establish fund for the Investigation Branch.
