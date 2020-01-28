UrduPoint.com
IGP Sindh’s Transfer Postponed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:02 PM

IGP Sindh’s transfer postponed

The PM has handed over the matter of IGP’s transfer to Sindh Governor and Chief Minister for consultation after some cabinet’s members from Sindh opposed the idea of his transfer at the moment.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan postponed the transfer of Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam and handed over the matter to Sindh governor and Chief Minister, the sources say.

The PM took the decision while chairing the Federal cabinet that was held in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon. In the meeting, the PM discussed overall political and economic situation of the country. According to the sources, the federal cabinet members belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition partner Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) expressed concerns over the issue of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam’s transfer.

They say that the government members from Sindh also expressed concerns over IG Sindh issue after which the matter was sent to Sindh governor and chief minister for finalising the IGP’s appointment.

The federal cabinet’s meeting reviewed 15-point agenda, they said, adding that the meeting reviewed issuance of license of prohibited and unlawful bore arms.

Later, talking to the reporters, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PM decided to provide immediate relief to the public suffering due to high inflation.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Police Chief Dr. Kaleem Imam said he would not leave it so easily and he was not yet transferred.

He made this statement in response to speculation about his likely transfer.

“I’m worth my weight in gold even if I’m transferred because there a (false) impression is being portrayed about my transfer,” said Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam.

“A big plot has been built against me, I know,” said the IGP, adding that he was being made understand that ceremony was being held as his farewell ceremony. It looked as if Sindh police were trying to save its budget, he added.

On Monday, PM Imran Khan gave a green signal for transfer of IGP Kaleem Imam after Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made formal request to him during his visit to Karachi.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and formally put a request for change of Inspector General of Police in Sindh.

IGP Kaleem Imam is the current IGP for whose change the PPP government has been making.

“No objection if anyone from the given list is appointed as Sindh police chief,” Sindh CM Shah was quoted as saying.

He told the PM that there was unity among the political members of the Sindh province regarding change of Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam. The meeting was held in a cordial environment. According to the sources, the PM heard the grievances of Sindh CM with proper attention and showed consent over change of Sindh IGP.

During the meeting, the Sindh Chief Minister briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about law order situation in the province and also discussed the other issues in Karachi. PM gave green signal for transfer of IGP, the sources added.

