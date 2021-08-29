UrduPoint.com

IGP Sought Report Of Khazana Incident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

IGP sought report of Khazana incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari has sought report of the incident in which three suspects of theft were tortured and tied upside down by people in Khazana area.

Taking notice of the inhuman act, IGP directed Capital City Police Officer to submit report of the incident and said that no one would be allowed to take law in its own hands.

He said that people should have informed police instead of resorting to torture and brutality against the culprits. He said that elements involved in the inhuman act would be dealt according to law.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police

Recent Stories

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039 ..

President Castillo takes part in marking Peru&#039;s participation at Expo 2020 ..

56 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educa ..

Public Prosecution highlights obligations of educational institutions if exposed ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH launches â€˜Women in Islamic Civilisationâ€™ ..

MBZUH launches â€˜Women in Islamic Civilisationâ€™ course

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.