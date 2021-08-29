IGP sought report of Khazana incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari has sought report of the incident in which three suspects of theft were tortured and tied upside down by people in Khazana area.

Taking notice of the inhuman act, IGP directed Capital City Police Officer to submit report of the incident and said that no one would be allowed to take law in its own hands.

He said that people should have informed police instead of resorting to torture and brutality against the culprits. He said that elements involved in the inhuman act would be dealt according to law.