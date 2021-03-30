UrduPoint.com
IGP Stresses Collective Efforts To Eradicate Polio

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

IGP stresses collective efforts to eradicate polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has said that the eradication of Poliomyelitis was national obligation and stressed the need for collective efforts against the crippling disease.

This, he said, while administering anti-polio drops to the children during the ongoing polio campaign in Police Services Hospital here on Tuesday.

Capital City police officer Abbas Ahsan, SSP Operations Peshawar Yasir Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid, Additional Commissioner Peshawar Ashfaq and District Polio Communication Officer Dr. Faisal accompanied the IGP on this occasion.

The IGP also reviewed the adopted police security measures for polio campaign in Peshawar.

Talking on the occasion, he said that police officers and jawans have already rendered supreme sacrifices of their precious lives while ensuring security to the polio workers and vowed that full security would be provided to polio workers in very campaign.

The IGP said that KP police was fully committed to make province polio free and hoped that very soon Pakistan will be polio free nation of the world. The IGP urged the parents to administer anti-polio drops upto 5 year old children so as to clear the area of this disease.

The IGP also issued directives for making the ongoing campaign successful and providing fool proof security to the polio teams. The IGP also stressed the need for better coordination among police, health department and security forces for achieving the desired targets against polio.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar appreciated the police efforts and security apparatus for the ongoing polio campaign and thanked the IGP and his team in this connection.

