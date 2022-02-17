UrduPoint.com

IGP Stresses Emergency Drills For Better Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:39 PM

IGP stresses emergency drills for better security arrangements

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday said that mock exercises and emergency drills should be carried out regularly to check the security arrangements of Central Police Office and other sensitive police offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday said that mock exercises and emergency drills should be carried out regularly to check the security arrangements of Central Police Office and other sensitive police offices.

According to police spokesperson on Thursday, the IGP stressed observance of all standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the mock exercises. He said that all possible facilities should be provided to the personnel performing security duties of police offices. He said that supervisory officers should not spare any effort for enhancement of capacity and welfare of their subordinate staff.

The IGP said that the ongoing development work on different floors of the Central Police Office should be completed within the stipulated timeline and no compromise should be made on quality in completion of any work.

He visited all floors of Central Police Office and reviewed working of the offices, while the heads of other branches including training, welfare, logistics and procurement briefed him on professional matters.

AIG Development briefed the IGP Punjab about completion of various development works and the master plan.

Other officers including CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement, Additional IG Welfare and Finance, AIG Development, AIG Logistics, AIG Finance and AIG Admin were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab All

Recent Stories

Attack on eastern Ukraine kindergarten 'false flag ..

Attack on eastern Ukraine kindergarten 'false flag' operation: UK PM

2 minutes ago
 Football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari to be re ..

Football stadium at Kakri Ground in Lyari to be ready by this August : Administr ..

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held to mark World Radio Day

Seminar held to mark World Radio Day

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University organizes I.T Exhibi ..

Sindh Agriculture University organizes I.T Exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Gorman Fr ..

Moscow Expels US Deputy Chief of Mission Gorman From Russia - US Embassy

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Read ..

Russia to Be Forced to React to Absence of US Readiness to Agree on Security - M ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>