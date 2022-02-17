IGP stresses emergency drills for better security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday said that mock exercises and emergency drills should be carried out regularly to check the security arrangements of Central Police Office and other sensitive police offices.

According to police spokesperson on Thursday, the IGP stressed observance of all standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the mock exercises. He said that all possible facilities should be provided to the personnel performing security duties of police offices. He said that supervisory officers should not spare any effort for enhancement of capacity and welfare of their subordinate staff.

The IGP said that the ongoing development work on different floors of the Central Police Office should be completed within the stipulated timeline and no compromise should be made on quality in completion of any work.

He visited all floors of Central Police Office and reviewed working of the offices, while the heads of other branches including training, welfare, logistics and procurement briefed him on professional matters.

AIG Development briefed the IGP Punjab about completion of various development works and the master plan.

Other officers including CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement, Additional IG Welfare and Finance, AIG Development, AIG Logistics, AIG Finance and AIG Admin were also present.