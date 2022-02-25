IGP stresses more training courses for cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that training and promotional short courses, based on modern skills, should be conducted for all officers and personnel to enhance their capacity.

He was presiding over a meeting on Training and Internal Accountability Branch at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

Instructing to increase capacity to conduct courses in all training colleges of the province, the IGP said that more facilities and resources would be provided to the police training institutes in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Multan, Sargodha, Sihala and Rawat.

Additional IG Training presented the training plan for the year 2022 to the IGP, according to which approximately 38,000 personnel and officers of Punjab Police would be imparted training and promotional courses in phases this year.