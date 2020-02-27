IGP stresses reward and punishment system in police at every level

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday said that the system of reward and punishment in the Police Department should be continued at every level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday said that the system of reward and punishment in the Police Department should be continued at every level.

He was speaking at the prize and commendation certificate distribution ceremony here.

The Sargodha police were awarded cash prizes and certificates for busting an inter-provincial gang. Inspector Imran Haider was given cash prize of Rs 25,000 and commendation certificate for arresting the killer of a minor child, Fizza Noor.

In district Attock, police teams were awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates for recovering an 11-year-old child whose ransom money was Rs 7 lakh. Police also recovered two pistols and one vehicle. An ASI of District Rawalpindi Majid Jahangir was also awarded for writing and composing a song on police performance.

Likewise, from DG Khan Region, SDPO Muhammad Riaz Hussain and Sub-Inspector Ammar Yasir were awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes for tracing an accused involved in rape and murder of an eight-year-old child Mehreen, whereas DSP Inamul Haq was given letter of appreciation for arresting a gang involved in a bank dacoity in Sahiwal.

During the ceremony, 52 policemen from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Sahiwal and DG Khan regions were awarded commendatory certificates and cash prizes worth Rs 635,000.

Former RPO Faislabad Ghulam Mehmud Dogar and CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan were also awarded letters of appreciation for arresting advocate Muhammad Imran for attacking senior civil judge Jaranwala and for handling the situation which could have led to a scuffle between police and lawyers.

From Lahore Police Investigation, Hafiz Mubahir Ali was awarded Rs 100,000 cash prize and commendatory certificate for developing software for computerised zimni (additional report), whereas Inspector Muhammad Siddique and Inspector Ghulam Abbas were awarded cash prizes of Rs 50,000 each and commendatory certificates. Also, eight policemen from Sheikhupura were also awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates for busting criminal gangs involved in 177 cases.

Additional IGP Operations Inam Ghani, Addl IGP Establishment BA Nasir, DIG Welfare Sharik Kamal Siddiqui, DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali Shah, AIG Admin Anwar Khetran along with other officers were present.