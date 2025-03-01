IGP Stresses Security, Law-enforcement, Community Policing In Pindi, Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) An anti-crime meeting for the Rawalpindi and Sargodha regions was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, at the Central Police Office Punjab on Saturday.
The meeting focused on reviewing the crime control, law and order, and security situations in both regions.
Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Rawalpindi and Sargodha, Babar Sarfraz Alpa and Dr. Shahzad Asif Khan, along with relevant CPOs and DPOs, participated in the meeting via video link.
Dr. Usman Anwar directed that security measures for mosques, imambargahs, shrines, markets, and other important places should be intensified to ensure public safety. While he praised the Rawalpindi region for its efforts in maintaining law and order, he expressed dissatisfaction with the low rates of challaning, the arrest of proclaimed offenders, and recovery efforts in both regions. He issued a clear instruction for immediate registration of FIRs and warned against delays, directing that strict action be taken against SHOs who fail to act promptly.
The IGP also tasked the RPO Rawalpindi with directly contacting complainants to verify 15 calls and submit a detailed report.
He further emphasized the urgency of efforts to locate missing women and children and resolve pending rape cases.
Addressing public complaints, Dr. Anwar instructed RPOs and DPOs to personally oversee the resolution of citizen complaints received through platforms like 1787, CM Portal, and others. He also directed DPOs to conduct weekly meetings with investigation officers to make progress on arresting organized gangs and proclaimed offenders.
The IGP stressed the importance of maintaining and inspecting special initiative police stations, ensuring proper logistics, and enhancing transport resources. He also urged the swift completion of the Safe Cities and Smart Police Stations projects in both regions.
Lastly, Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized the need to bolster community policing efforts, improve communication with citizens, and engage public representatives to foster a stronger relationship between the police and the community.
Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, Additional IG Investigation, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, and AIG Monitoring were also present at the meeting.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP stresses security, law-enforcement, community policing in Pindi, Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
RPO inaugurates new police station at DHA6 minutes ago
-
Citizens warned of social media fraudulent elements6 minutes ago
-
Seminar highlights emergency preparedness6 minutes ago
-
House robbed at gunpoint, family tortured16 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalised for Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk held to mark World Civil Defence Day16 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalised for Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
Snowfall hits either side of the LoC in Kashmir36 minutes ago
-
NCHR KP strongly condemns suicide attack at Darul Uloom Haqqnia36 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry36 minutes ago
-
PM urges people to help poor, needy during Ramadan36 minutes ago