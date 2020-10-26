ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad on Monday submitted a progress report of joint investigation team (JIT) to the Supreme Court (SC) pertaining to the investigation about abduction of a Senior Journalist Matiullah Jan.

The report stated that the kidnappers couldn't be identified in the video clips surfaced regarding the incident of abduction of journalist.

The National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) had expressed disability to identify the accused from the video clips as the footage was taken through the sub-standard cameras.

The report said that NADRA and NHA didn't answer the letter of JIT which was written in August. The investigators had sought the footage of three toll plazas from NHA while the NARDA was asked to provide the address of five people.

The report added that Geo fencing expert of Intelligence Bureau (IB) had traced out 121,000 mobile numbers at the time of incident.

There was no safe city camera at the place of incident, it further said.

It stated that wife of victim journalist and a school teacher who through back his mobile set had recorded their statements. The safe city cameras had recorded the movements of 684 vehicles and 52 double cabins at the route of kidnappers. The JIT was making efforts to identify the vehicles.

The report said that the JIT had taken the data of Zark Khan from NADRA after the statement of the said journalist.

There were 1236 people registered with NADRA in the country with the name of Zark Khan.

It may be mentioned here that a three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed would take up the case on Wednesday for hearing.