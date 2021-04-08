UrduPoint.com
IGP Suspends Director Campus Police For Negligence During Duty

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:27 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Thursday suspended Director Campus Police Peshawar for showing negligence in performing official duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Thursday suspended Director Campus Police Peshawar for showing negligence in performing official duty.

He issued suspension order of Director Campus Police Peshawar, Akbar Khan for his absence from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings on April 6.

Director Campus Police Peshawar, Akbar Khan was assigned duty to represent police department during the debate on law and order situation in the assembly but he did not attended the session.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had taken notice of his absence from the session and sought report from IGP in this regard.

The IGP taking prompt action has issued his suspension order and ordered him to report central police station.

The IGP said that police force was a disciplined organization and no compromise would be made on negligence in duty and professionalism.

He directed the concerned forum to initiate further action against the suspended officer.

