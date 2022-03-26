UrduPoint.com

IGP Suspends DSP Over Complaints Of His Connivance With Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 11:30 PM

IGP suspends DSP over complaints of his connivance with criminals

The Inspector General Sindh Police has suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Ayub Patoli, who was posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer in SITE area, over complaints of his alleged connivance with the outlaws

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The Inspector General Sindh Police has suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Ayub Patoli, who was posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer in SITE area, over complaints of his alleged connivance with the outlaws.

According to the office order issued on Saturday, Patoli had been directed to report at the IG Sindh office in Karachi until inquiry against him was completed.

The letter cited a complaint of SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai, which was forward through the office of DIG Hyderabad Syed Peer Muhammad Shah, in which the former stated that Patoli was involved in illegal activities.

The DSP was also blamed for not taking action against the outlaws.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Hyderabad SITE

Recent Stories

Prime Minister to get 'confidence plus' from masse ..

Prime Minister to get 'confidence plus' from masses on March 27: Farrukh Habib

31 seconds ago
 Caravans of PTI workers leave for joining party's ..

Caravans of PTI workers leave for joining party's public meeting in Islamabad

34 seconds ago
 Second Mine-Like Object Fund in Bosphorus Strait - ..

Second Mine-Like Object Fund in Bosphorus Strait - Reports

35 seconds ago
 Biden Says Ukraine Operation Isolated Russians Fro ..

Biden Says Ukraine Operation Isolated Russians From World, Took Country to 19th ..

39 seconds ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in the area of Lundianwala ..

Minor boy electrocuted in the area of Lundianwala police station

10 minutes ago
 One more tests Covid-19 positive in Balochistan

One more tests Covid-19 positive in Balochistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>