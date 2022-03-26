IGP suspends DSP over complaints of his connivance with criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Inspector General Sindh Police has suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Ayub Patoli, who was posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer in SITE area, over complaints of his alleged connivance with the outlaws

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The Inspector General Sindh Police has suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammad Ayub Patoli, who was posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer in SITE area, over complaints of his alleged connivance with the outlaws.

According to the office order issued on Saturday, Patoli had been directed to report at the IG Sindh office in Karachi until inquiry against him was completed.

The letter cited a complaint of SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai, which was forward through the office of DIG Hyderabad Syed Peer Muhammad Shah, in which the former stated that Patoli was involved in illegal activities.

The DSP was also blamed for not taking action against the outlaws.