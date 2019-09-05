IGP suspends entire staff of Gulbahar Police Station on poor investigation into case

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan Thursday ordered suspension of entire staff of Gulbahar Police Station on charges of poor investigation into a case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan Thursday ordered suspension of entire staff of Gulbahar Police Station on charges of poor investigation into a case.

According to details, the IGP has directed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karim Khan to suspend entire staff of the police station for showing poor investigation into a case.

The IGP personally reviewed progress report into the case and the police station staff was given opportunity to give briefing about progress in the case but the staff was unable to give satisfactory answers and satisfy their high-ups.

An inquiry has been ordered against the entire staff.