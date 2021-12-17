Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus conducted 'open kutchery' on Friday to listen public issues and suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Noon police station over dereliction of duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus conducted 'open kutchery' on Friday to listen public issues and suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Noon police station over dereliction of duties.

In an an `Open Court' especially held to listen issues of policemen and citizens, the IGP directed to resolve their issues.

The complaints of citizens were related to delay in registration of FIRs, change in investigation, monetary disputes, dacoity, theft, kidnapping and others. The IGP marked the applications to the police officials and gave them time frame to resolve the issues of citizens.

Islamabad police chief said that it is our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.

He said that citizens at `Open Court' should be behaved in a respectful manner and their trust on police department to be won through resolving their issues. He said that interaction with people also ensures accountability of the policemen and they should address public complaints on merit by considering them their own issues.

The IGP suspended SHO Noon police station for lodging report of lost items as the citizen actually reported about snatching items.