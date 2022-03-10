UrduPoint.com

IGP Suspends Six Policeman Over JUI-F Ansar-ul-Islam Matter

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 09:49 PM

IGP suspends six policeman over JUI-F Ansar-ul-Islam matter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Thursday suspended six policemen for showing negligence on duty that allowed sub-organization of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Ansar-ul-Islam to enter into the Parliament lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Thursday suspended six policemen for showing negligence on duty that allowed sub-organization of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Ansar-ul-Islam to enter into the Parliament lodges.

According to police spokesman, Inspector In-charge Parliament lodges Inspector Haq Nawaz, SSG line officer sub-inspector Javed Akhtar, In-charge Naka Parade Avenue head constable Sabtain Haider, constables Faisal Khan, Naveed and Shehzad were suspended.

He said the capital police chief took notice of the incident and directed SSP Operations to investigate the matter.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Parliament

Recent Stories

Govt to develop backward areas of South Punjab: Pr ..

Govt to develop backward areas of South Punjab: Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Seven injured in Usta Muhammad blast

Seven injured in Usta Muhammad blast

3 minutes ago
 JI to remove people's deprivations if comes into p ..

JI to remove people's deprivations if comes into power: Mian Aslam

7 minutes ago
 Dr. Faisal Sultan appreciates role of NIH in disea ..

Dr. Faisal Sultan appreciates role of NIH in disease control

7 minutes ago
 Govt heading in right direction while opposition c ..

Govt heading in right direction while opposition confused: Murad Saeed

7 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Punjab to curb online exploitation, hara ..

Ombudsman Punjab to curb online exploitation, harassment of children

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>