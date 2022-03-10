IGP suspends six policeman over JUI-F Ansar-ul-Islam matter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Thursday suspended six policemen for showing negligence on duty that allowed sub-organization of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Ansar-ul-Islam to enter into the Parliament lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus Thursday suspended six policemen for showing negligence on duty that allowed sub-organization of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Ansar-ul-Islam to enter into the Parliament lodges.

According to police spokesman, Inspector In-charge Parliament lodges Inspector Haq Nawaz, SSG line officer sub-inspector Javed Akhtar, In-charge Naka Parade Avenue head constable Sabtain Haider, constables Faisal Khan, Naveed and Shehzad were suspended.

He said the capital police chief took notice of the incident and directed SSP Operations to investigate the matter.