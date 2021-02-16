UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Tahir Rai Calls On Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

IGP Tahir Rai calls on Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai called on provincial minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove on Tuesday.

Improvement of law and order situation and other matters of Police Department came under discussions in the meeting despite it was also decided that all possible measures would be taken for promotion of security forces in order to decrease crime activities in the province.

On the occasion, the Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove said all necessary steps could be taken to protect public lives and their property saying anybody would not be allowed to take law in his own hand and stern action could be taken against criminal in order to ensure implementation of law in the province.

He also appreciated the role of security forces including police saying that law and order situation was improved in Balochistan due to sacrifices of precious lives of security forces including especially police.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Law And Order Criminals All

Recent Stories

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

2 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

6 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

14 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

51 minutes ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.