IGP Tahir Rai calls on Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai called on provincial minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove on Tuesday.

Improvement of law and order situation and other matters of Police Department came under discussions in the meeting despite it was also decided that all possible measures would be taken for promotion of security forces in order to decrease crime activities in the province.

On the occasion, the Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove said all necessary steps could be taken to protect public lives and their property saying anybody would not be allowed to take law in his own hand and stern action could be taken against criminal in order to ensure implementation of law in the province.

He also appreciated the role of security forces including police saying that law and order situation was improved in Balochistan due to sacrifices of precious lives of security forces including especially police.