IGP take notice of accused committing suicide in custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has taken notice of the incident of an alleged suicide by an accused in custody in Shiekhupura.

He sought report on the incident from Regional Police Officer Sheikhupura.

He said that no one was above the law and strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the death of the accused after conducting an inquiry.

The IG Punjab also took notice of killing of four women in different cities of the district Sheikhupura including Shah Kot and Nankana Sahib. He said that strict action would be taken against the culprits.