IGP take notice of arrest of restaurant employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Sunday took notice of harassment and illegal arrest of employees of a restaurant in the city.

He said the Punjab Police were a disciplined force and there was no place for officers exceeding their authority or taking the law into their hands.

He suspended all officials involved in the incident, including SHO Defense C, for exceeding their authority.

The IGP directed the CCPO Lahore to take strict departmental and legal action against the officers and personnel involved in the incident without any delay.