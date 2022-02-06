UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Action Against One Wheeling, Aerial Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that measures should be taken against kite flying, one wheeling and aerial firing in all districts of the province.

He directed RPOs and DPOs to take action on daily basis against the manufacture, sale and use of metal strings and kites.

Rao said that accused of  one-wheeling and aerial firing do not deserve any sympathy and strict legal action should be taken against such accused under an effective strategy.

IG Punjab said that special attention should be paid to kite-flyers at night in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities and also wreak massive crack down against those selling kites and metallic strings online across the province.   He said that parents should keep an eye on their children's activities and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities while people should immediately report 15 about cases of one-wheeling, aerial firing and kite-flying.

Punjab Police spokesperson said, In all the districts of the province, on the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Punjab Police had taken action against one-wheeling, aerial firing and kite-flying.

As many as 1319 cases have been registered against the perpetrators of one wheeling, aerial firing and kite flying in the first month of current year while 1341 persons have been arrested.

Punjab police spokesperson said that 255 cases were registered against one-wheelers in January while 278 people were arrested. 471 cases were registered against aerial firing across the province and 438 persons were arrested.   Similarly, 593 cases were registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers while 625 persons were arrested.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that a total of 543 cases were registered against one-wheeling, aerial firing and kite-flying in Lahore and 539 persons were arrested out of which 179 cases of one-wheeling and 183 persons were arrested. 199 cases against aerial firing were registered in Lahore and 190 persons were arrested.

Likewise, 165 cases were registered against kite sellers and kite-flyers and 166 accused were arrested.  He said that operations would be continued against those involved in dangerous activities like one wheeling, aerial firing and kite flying.

