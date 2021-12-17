IGP takes action against two policemen

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken action against two policemen involved in kidnapping in Sargodha.

IG Punjab terminated both the policemen Kashif Ijaz and Zafar Iqbal, Punjab police spokesperson said on Friday.

A case had been registered against police personnel and departmental action was initiated against them.

IG Punjab further said that indiscriminate action would be taken against thosefound involved in illegal activities.