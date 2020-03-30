UrduPoint.com
IGP Takes Aerial Review Of Policy Deployment For Corona Prevention

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:18 PM

IGP takes aerial review of policy deployment for corona prevention

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi Monday took aerial review of the steps adopted for prevention of corona virus in different parts of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi Monday took aerial review of the steps adopted for prevention of corona virus in different parts of Peshawar.

During aerial visit the IGP thoroughly reviewed the Police deployment on Quarantine centers and observance of lockdown in various Markets and Bazaar in Cantt and City area of Peshawar.

It was noted during the aerial visit that 95 percent people are strictly following the government strategy and precautionary measures with letter and spirit.

The IGP commended the sagacity and acumen of the public in this testing time and added that history was testimony to the fact that being a nation people stood like a rock in every hour of trial and gave supreme sacrifices of their precious lives.

The IGP also found police officials in high spirit deployed on different points and appreciated their professional performance.

IGP thanked trader, transporter and general public for their strict adherence to the precautionary and preventing measures announced by the government and hoped that as a nation we will emerged successful against this deadly disease very soon.

