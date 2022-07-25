IGP takes charge of his office

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday took over the charge of his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday took over the charge of his office.

On the arrival of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar at the Central Police Office, armed police squad paid salutations to him while other officers including Additional IGs and DIGs welcomed IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

After taking charge of the post, Inspector General of Police Punjab spoke to the media representatives and explained his priorities regarding policing and crime control.

Faisal Shahkar while talking to media representatives said that at the beginning of his career, he was posted as ASP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after which he spent most of his service in management positions in Punjab province. He said that he had the opportunity to perform the services in many countries due to which he was aware of all the basic and emerging challenges of policing.

He vowed that short and long-term planning and timely measures would be taken to deal with all these challenges in an efficient manner, adding that the positive reforms and policies of the former IGs would not only be continued, but new services would also be provided to the citizens with new enthusiasm and determination.

Faisal Shahkar said that law enforcement, crime control and prevention of abuse and violence against women and children were among his top priorities.

The IG Punjab said that along with crime data, public perception was the main criterion for evaluating performance of the police, adding that efforts would be made to develop the policing on modern lines.

He said that Safe City was an innovative project in terms of crime control, so the scope of PSCA would be expanded further by providing more resources along with the correction of faulty cameras.

The IGP said that after assuming the charge of the post, he had taken the first briefing about the ongoing operation in Katcha area, and concrete steps would be taken for the permanent elimination of criminals from this area.

Faisal Shahkar said that the working of police station, the basic unit of Punjab police, would be further improved with effective supervision so that people's problems could be solved at grassroots level of police station itself.

The IG Punjab said that along with timely registration of FIRs, the work out rate of crimes would be further improved, adding that the transfer/ posting would be based on merit only.