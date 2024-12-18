Open Menu

IGP Takes Immediate Measures To Address Police Employees' Welfare Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has stressed the importance of taking immediate steps to address the issues faced by police employees and their families

During a meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office on Wednesday, he urged RPOs and DPOs to ensure the best welfare for the staff and leave no stone unturned in supporting them.

The IGP emphasized that special measures should be implemented for employees facing health issues. He actively listened to the concerns of the staff and ordered immediate relief.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed the Additional IG Punjab to address the promotion request of Lahore Police Sub-Inspector Khaliq Hussain and instructed the AIG Admin to handle the transfer request of Naib Qasid Faheem Abbas from the Special Protection Unit.

He also issued relief orders for the request of retired constable Sajid Butt to the DIG IT and instructed the Additional IG Punjab to process the promotion requests of seven Inspectors based on merit. Additionally, the DIG Welfare and Finance was tasked with providing financial aid to Traffic Warden Saqib Nadeem, while the Additional IG Punjab was directed to act on Inspector Karim Nawaz’s promotion request.

The IGP also issued orders to address various other requests related to discipline, administration, promotion, and welfare matters.

