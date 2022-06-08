UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Four Persons' Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

IGP takes notice four persons' killed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident in which four persons were killed in an incident of firing on a car at Kala Shah Kaku, GT Road.

He ordered the district police officer Sheikhupura to submit a report at the earliest.

The IGP directed the senior police officers to reach the incident site immediately, and said that special teams should be formed to arrest the culprits.

He said that every aspect of the incident should be investigated and the accused should be arrested and punished.

