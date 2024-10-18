IGP Takes Notice Of 2 Killings In Mianwali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of a shooting incident in Mianwali stemming from a long-standing feud, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to four others.
IG Punjab has sought a report from the RPO Sargodha.
He has instructed the DPO Mianwali to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and to ensure they are brought to justice. He emphasized the need to prioritize the provision of justice to the victims' families.
According to Punjab Police spokesperson, the deceased individuals are Adnan and Aasim, while the injured include Hammad, Kamran, Tabish, and Abid.
