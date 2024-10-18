Open Menu

IGP Takes Notice Of 2 Killings In Mianwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:19 PM

IGP takes notice of 2 killings in Mianwali

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of a shooting incident in Mianwali stemming from a long-standing feud, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to four others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of a shooting incident in Mianwali stemming from a long-standing feud, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to four others.

IG Punjab has sought a report from the RPO Sargodha.

He has instructed the DPO Mianwali to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and to ensure they are brought to justice. He emphasized the need to prioritize the provision of justice to the victims' families.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, the deceased individuals are Adnan and Aasim, while the injured include Hammad, Kamran, Tabish, and Abid.

Related Topics

Injured Police Punjab Sargodha Mianwali From

Recent Stories

Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis ..

Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis worsens

3 minutes ago
 35 passenger vehicles challaned

35 passenger vehicles challaned

1 minute ago
 7 residential properties sealed

7 residential properties sealed

1 minute ago
 Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria ..

Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria lifeline

1 minute ago
 Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar

Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar

1 minute ago
 AC Larkana instructs private medical centers to di ..

AC Larkana instructs private medical centers to dispose off garbage properly

1 minute ago
New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double tri ..

New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double triumph

3 minutes ago
 SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt emplo ..

SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt employees' children

1 minute ago
 Auto lifter arrested; Six stolen bikes recovered

Auto lifter arrested; Six stolen bikes recovered

1 minute ago
 CM Bugti hands over Journalists' soviciety land ow ..

CM Bugti hands over Journalists' soviciety land ownership document to BUJ

1 minute ago
 IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for ci ..

IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety

12 minutes ago
 Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan