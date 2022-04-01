IGP takes notice of 3 persons killing in firing

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday took notice of an incident of killing of three persons in firing at Sadiq Abad, Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday took notice of an incident of killing of three persons in firing at Sadiq Abad, Rahim Yar Khan.

RPO Bahawalpur has been directed to submit a report on the incident.

The IGP directed DPO Rahim Yar Khan to conduct an inquiry into the incident and said that the real facts should be brought to light.

According to the preliminary investigation, a manager Amir Zubairi had opened fire at a staff meeting after he was dismissed from service. As a result, Rashid and Ramzan were killed on-the-spot, while the accused also allegedly shot himself.