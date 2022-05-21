UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Acid Attack On Two Women, Girl In Sahiwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 12:21 AM

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of acid throwing on two women and a girl of the same family in Bahadur Shah police station area in Sahiwal and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of acid throwing on two women and a girl of the same family in Bahadur Shah police station area in Sahiwal and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

The IG Punjab ordered DPO Sahiwal to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take strict legal action against them.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the incidents of acid attack on women were not acceptable in any case.

DPO Sahiwal has been directed to keep close coordination with affected women and spare no efforts for ensuring justice.

More Stories From Pakistan

