UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Aerial Firing At Wedding Ceremony

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

IGP takes notice of aerial firing at wedding ceremony

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Sunday took notice on the incident of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sargodha and directed RPO to submit report.

IG Punjab has directed RPO Sargodha to arrest culprits as soon as possible and take strict legal action.

Rao Sardar directed all RPOs and DPOs of the province to launch crackdown against displaying of arms and aerial firing.

He further said that RPOs and DPOs should personally monitor the operations against illegal arms and aerial firing.

IG Punjab has requested the people not to include or invite  law-breaching elements in their ceremonies and wherever an aerial firing incident is seen, quickly inform the concerned police on '15' so that the accused can be arrested and strict legal action can be taken against them immediately.

Related Topics

Firing Police Punjab Marriage Sargodha Sunday All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavili ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

3 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that donâ€™t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that donâ€™t exist now: American business ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazonâ€™s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazonâ€™s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.