IGP takes notice of aerial firing at wedding ceremony

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Sunday took notice on the incident of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Sargodha and directed RPO to submit report.

IG Punjab has directed RPO Sargodha to arrest culprits as soon as possible and take strict legal action.

Rao Sardar directed all RPOs and DPOs of the province to launch crackdown against displaying of arms and aerial firing.

He further said that RPOs and DPOs should personally monitor the operations against illegal arms and aerial firing.

IG Punjab has requested the people not to include or invite law-breaching elements in their ceremonies and wherever an aerial firing incident is seen, quickly inform the concerned police on '15' so that the accused can be arrested and strict legal action can be taken against them immediately.