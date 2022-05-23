UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Alleged Rape Of Two Women In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of alleged rape of two women in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of alleged rape of two women in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad.

The IG Punjab directed CPO Faisalabad to take immediate steps for the arrest of the accused and said that the accused should be arrested and brought to justice immediately.

He said those who abused and tortured women did not deserve any sympathy, the accused involved in this incident would be severely punished.

