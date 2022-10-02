UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Alleged Rape Of Two Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 12:01 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar Saturday took notice of alleged rape of two women during a dacoity in Borewala area of Vehari and sought a report from regional police officer Multan.

The IG Punjab ordered district police officer Vehari to constitute a special team to arrest the culprits.

He said that the accused should be traced and arrested as soon as possible and all the accused would be punished. Faisal Shahkar said the accused guilty of violence and rape do not deserve any sympathy and strict legal action should be taken against them.

