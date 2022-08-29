IGP takes notice of attempted rape incident in Sialkot

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of attempted rape and tongue cutting of a woman during a dacoity in Sialkot and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of attempted rape and tongue cutting of a woman during a dacoity in Sialkot and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The IG Punjab issued orders to DPO Sialkot to trace the accused and arrest them as soon as possible and to keep close contact with the victim's family.

He said that the accused must be arrested and punished immediately.