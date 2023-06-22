LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the tragic incident of the death of a 17-year-old boy who was strangled by a string hanging on electric wires in Gujrat, and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The IG Punjab directed the DPO Gujrat to ensure the implementation of the kite flying act and directed to speed up crackdown against kite fliers, sellers and makers across the district.

The elements involved in manufacturing, buying, selling and using kites and metallic string do not deserve any sympathy, he said and added that the accused involved in this dangerous sport and business should be brought under the grip of the law and punished. He said that the crackdown should be accelerated by forming special teams to prevent kite flying.

He directed that the senior officers should keep close contact with the victim's family and no effort should be spared to deliver justice.