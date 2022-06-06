IGP takes notice of cash snatching from trader

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday taking notice of money snatched from a trader in Landhi, ordered the SSP Korangi to immediately mobilize police teams in the area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday taking notice of money snatched from a trader in Landhi, ordered the SSP Korangi to immediately mobilize police teams in the area.

According to spokesman for IGP Sindh, the victim was deprived of Rs 5 million by robbers.

The IGP ordered the police teams to arrest the culprits with the help of CCTV footage, adding that any negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.