UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Cash Snatching From Trader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 06:50 PM

IGP takes notice of cash snatching from trader

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday taking notice of money snatched from a trader in Landhi, ordered the SSP Korangi to immediately mobilize police teams in the area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday taking notice of money snatched from a trader in Landhi, ordered the SSP Korangi to immediately mobilize police teams in the area.

According to spokesman for IGP Sindh, the victim was deprived of Rs 5 million by robbers.

The IGP ordered the police teams to arrest the culprits with the help of CCTV footage, adding that any negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Korangi Landhi Money From Million

Recent Stories

Rally taken out to mark world Environment day

Rally taken out to mark world Environment day

55 seconds ago
 Guinea prosecutor deepens probe into protest killi ..

Guinea prosecutor deepens probe into protest killing

57 seconds ago
 30 Corona patients quarantine at home

30 Corona patients quarantine at home

59 seconds ago
 ET&NC seizes 10 kg heroin, 12 kg hashish

ET&NC seizes 10 kg heroin, 12 kg hashish

1 minute ago
 Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan w ..

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan women's team

44 minutes ago
 WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.