IGP takes notice of child assault

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of alleged sodomy of a 5-year-old child in Lahore and sought a report of the incident from Capital City Police Officer.

The IGP directed to trace the accused and arrest them as soon as possible and said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused.

Rao Sardar directed DIG Operations Lahore to liaise closely with the affected family and ensure that justice was provided to the bereaved on priority basis