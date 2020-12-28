IGP Takes Notice Of Child's Killing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday took notice of the killing of eight-year-old child in Kahna, here.
The IGP sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and directed to arrest the culprits involved in this incident.