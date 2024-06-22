Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of murder of a couple in the jurisdiction of Sanawan Police Station, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, and directed the RPO Dera Ghazi Khan for a detailed report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of murder of a couple in the jurisdiction of Sanawan Police Station, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, and directed the RPO Dera Ghazi Khan for a detailed report.

He directed DPO Muzaffargarh to form a special team to arrest the culprits and to personally follow up the case.

According to details, Shazia Bibi and her husband Tariq Aziz were shot dead by woman's father, brother, and other accomplices.

Upon receiving information, senior police officers arrived at the scene with the team. The Crime Scene Unit and forensic teams collected evidence from the scene. IG Punjab said the culprits would be arrested and brought to justice soon. He directed DPO Muzaffargarh to maintain close contact with the bereaved family and ensure that justice is delivered on a priority basis.