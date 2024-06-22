IGP Takes Notice Of Couple's Murder In Muzaffargarh
Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of murder of a couple in the jurisdiction of Sanawan Police Station, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, and directed the RPO Dera Ghazi Khan for a detailed report
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of murder of a couple in the jurisdiction of Sanawan Police Station, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, and directed the RPO Dera Ghazi Khan for a detailed report.
He directed DPO Muzaffargarh to form a special team to arrest the culprits and to personally follow up the case.
According to details, Shazia Bibi and her husband Tariq Aziz were shot dead by woman's father, brother, and other accomplices.
Upon receiving information, senior police officers arrived at the scene with the team. The Crime Scene Unit and forensic teams collected evidence from the scene. IG Punjab said the culprits would be arrested and brought to justice soon. He directed DPO Muzaffargarh to maintain close contact with the bereaved family and ensure that justice is delivered on a priority basis.
Recent Stories
Football: Euro 2024 results
Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash
Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commission
Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish practice
102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Depart ..
Tennis: Queen's ATP results
Two dead in Kenya youth protests
50,500 power theft cases registered this year so far
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance
Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated
Former French president Hollande says Macron ascendency 'is over'
Traffic Response Force inaugurated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Department3 minutes ago
-
50,500 power theft cases registered this year so far3 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance9 minutes ago
-
Traffic Response Force inaugurated23 minutes ago
-
FAC arranges family culture festival23 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suspends Masti Khal membership for current session23 minutes ago
-
President Diplomat Business Club asks Pakistani tech businesses to join digital revolution24 minutes ago
-
Brick-kiln sealed for polluting environment23 minutes ago
-
CTD rounds up suspected financier of TTP from Jamshoro2 seconds ago
-
CTD arrests 22 'terrorists' in several parts of Punjab1 hour ago
-
Repair work completed at Rehman Baba Grid Station, power restored: PESCO1 hour ago
-
Three injured in Ababil Squad's firing on pilgrims vehicles2 hours ago