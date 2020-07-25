UrduPoint.com
IGP Takes Notice Of Cracker Attack On DSP Office

Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:45 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Saturday sought detailed report from Deputy IGP - West about the incident of cracker attack on office of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The IGP chief asked the officer to submit a detailed report about actions taken in this regard, informed the spokesman of Sindh Police.

Earlier, unidentified person hurled a cracker at DSP Gulbahar Office in Liaquatabad area which could not explode.

