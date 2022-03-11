IGP takes notice of death by kite string

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday expressed his displeasure over the death of 25-year-old man due to metallic string of a kite in Sargodha and sought a report from the regional police officer.

He directed all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officer (DPOs) of the province to intensify crackdown on kite-flying.

The IGP said that those endangering precious lives by the dangerous game did not deserve any sympathy and they should be sent behind bars. He directed DPO Sargodha to also seek response from the supervisory officer and SHO of the police station concerned and ensure that justice was provided to the family of the deceased.