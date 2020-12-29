UrduPoint.com
IGP Takes Notice Of Death In Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

IGP takes notice of death in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of the death of an accused in police custody in Faisalabad.

He sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad and ordered a departmental action againstthose involved in the incident after an inquiry.

More Stories From Pakistan

