IGP takes notice of death in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of the death of an accused in police custody in Faisalabad.

He sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad and ordered a departmental action againstthose involved in the incident after an inquiry.