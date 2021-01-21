IGP takes notice of death of citizen by firing of Faisalabad Patrolling Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani has said that no one is above the law and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for the death of a citizen by firing of Patrolling Police in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani has said that no one is above the law and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for the death of a citizen by firing of Patrolling Police in Faisalabad.

He said this while instructing the officers after the incident of killing of a citizen by the firing of patrolling police in Faisalabad.

The IG Punjab said that misuse of power and rude behavior with citizens during duty is not acceptable and accountability of officers and personnel involved in such incidents is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police while there is no place for such black sheep in the department.

He further said that as soon as the incident was reported, immediate action was taken against those responsible and all the four officials involved in the incident were arrested and a case was registered against them under the law and further legal action would be completed on priority basis.

CPO Faisalabad Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry gave a preliminary report of the incident to IG Punjab.

According to the report, a case of killing of a citizen by firing of patrolling police in Faisalabad has been registered and four officers of patrolling police Shahid Manzoor, Ghulam Dastgir, Usman Hameed and Mohsin Sufyan have been arrested in the case.

IG Punjab has directed that no effort should be spared to ensure justice to the family of the deceased.