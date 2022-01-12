IGP takes notice of double murder in Burewala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of two persons over a property dispute in Burewala, Vehari district and sought a report from RPO Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of two persons over a property dispute in Burewala, Vehari district and sought a report from RPO Multan.

IG Punjab has directed DPO Vehari to form a special team to arrest the accused with effective use of modern technology at the earliest.

According to details, the son shot dead his stepmother and stepbrother over a property dispute and escaped. A special police team is conducting search operation to arrest the accused.