IGP Takes Notice Of Double Murder In Burewala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of two persons over a property dispute in Burewala, Vehari district and sought a report from RPO Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of two persons over a property dispute in Burewala, Vehari district and sought a report from RPO Multan.

IG Punjab has directed DPO Vehari to form a special team to arrest the accused with effective use of modern technology at the earliest.

According to details, the son shot dead his stepmother and stepbrother over a property dispute and escaped. A special police team is conducting search operation to arrest the accused.

