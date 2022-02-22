IGP takes notice of double murder in Gujrat

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a man and his son in a firing incident in Gujrat and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of a man and his son in a firing incident in Gujrat and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

IG Punjab directed the DPO Gujrat to stay in close touch with the affected families, and ensure that justice be provided to the bereaved families on priority basis.