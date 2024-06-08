IGP Takes Notice Of Double Murder In Phalia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of a double murder incident in Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of a double murder incident in Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin.
He sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala on the incident.
He instructed the district police officer (DPO) Mandi Bahauddin to form a special team for prompt arrest of the suspects.
The IGP directed that the accused should be immediately arrested and produced before the court of law.
He directed that justice should be ensured to the family members of the murdered people on a priority basis.
Recent Stories
Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave
3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during separate police encounters
Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors
Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan
UN calls on world to come together in protecting oceans
PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutional limit
Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms, cogent strategies to ensure ..
Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterment
PM's China visit vital for economic revamp: Dr Rehman
Minister holds important session with Huarui Group in Beijing
Judiciary’s role imperative to ensure ‘Climate Justice’ amid galloping env ..
5th polio case reported from Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during separate police encounters28 seconds ago
-
Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors5 minutes ago
-
PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutional limit10 minutes ago
-
Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms, cogent strategies to ensure climate resilience: ..10 minutes ago
-
Kundi vows to utilize resources for KPK's betterment18 seconds ago
-
PM's China visit vital for economic revamp: Dr Rehman19 seconds ago
-
Minister holds important session with Huarui Group in Beijing21 seconds ago
-
Judiciary’s role imperative to ensure ‘Climate Justice’ amid galloping environmental degradati ..1 hour ago
-
5th polio case reported from Quetta1 hour ago
-
PM arrives in Pakistan after wrapping up his visit to China1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt to recover over Rs394m from Metro Cash&Carry1 hour ago
-
New Software Technology Park in Hunza to support sustainable development of Gilgit-Baltistan1 hour ago