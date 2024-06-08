IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of a double murder incident in Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin.

He sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala on the incident.

He instructed the district police officer (DPO) Mandi Bahauddin to form a special team for prompt arrest of the suspects.

The IGP directed that the accused should be immediately arrested and produced before the court of law.

He directed that justice should be ensured to the family members of the murdered people on a priority basis.