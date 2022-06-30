UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Extraneous Influence By Police Officials In Service Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 07:13 PM

IGP takes notice of extraneous influence by police officials in service matters

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday took serious notice of extraneous influence by police officials in service matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday took serious notice of extraneous influence by police officials in service matters.

Some police officials of ICT Police were attempting to bring extraneous influences in respect of service matters such as posting, transfers, deputation, leave etc, said police spokesman.

He said such acts were not only a breach of Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964, but also constitute misconduct in terms of the Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules as well as Police rule 14.27.

To curb such illegal practices, he said the IGP Islamabad had directed that all the police personnel in their own interest to scrupulously observe the provision contained in Government Servants Conduct and Discipline Rules.

The IGP said if any police personnel attempts to bring extraneous influence in respect of his posting, transfer, deputation, leave etc, strict disciplinary action shall be taken against him under the relevant rules/laws.

The capital police chief said that every possible step would be taken to make Islamabad Police a professional and corruption free force adding that merit in all service matters will be put in practice.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Police Nasir All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court serves notice to district adm ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice to district admin in PTI's plea

3 seconds ago
 DC Lahore reviews edibles' prices

DC Lahore reviews edibles' prices

2 minutes ago
 CPO makes surprise visit to Saddar Baroni Police S ..

CPO makes surprise visit to Saddar Baroni Police Station

2 minutes ago
 Reference against Asif Zardari adjourned till Sep ..

Reference against Asif Zardari adjourned till Sep 5

2 minutes ago
 Raza Rabbani Khar elected as Chairman NA Commerce ..

Raza Rabbani Khar elected as Chairman NA Commerce Committee

2 minutes ago
 Sports festival for persons with different abiliti ..

Sports festival for persons with different abilities held in Mardan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.