IGP takes notice of extraneous influence by police officials in service matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday took serious notice of extraneous influence by police officials in service matters.

Some police officials of ICT Police were attempting to bring extraneous influences in respect of service matters such as posting, transfers, deputation, leave etc, said police spokesman.

He said such acts were not only a breach of Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964, but also constitute misconduct in terms of the Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules as well as Police rule 14.27.

To curb such illegal practices, he said the IGP Islamabad had directed that all the police personnel in their own interest to scrupulously observe the provision contained in Government Servants Conduct and Discipline Rules.

The IGP said if any police personnel attempts to bring extraneous influence in respect of his posting, transfer, deputation, leave etc, strict disciplinary action shall be taken against him under the relevant rules/laws.

The capital police chief said that every possible step would be taken to make Islamabad Police a professional and corruption free force adding that merit in all service matters will be put in practice.