IGP takes notice of firing at PTI chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar on Thursday took notice of firing incident in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders got injured in Wazirabad.

The IGP sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujrat and directed the DPO Gujrat to reach the spot immediately.

He ordered for investigating the incident from various aspects and bring the culprits involved in the incident to the justice.