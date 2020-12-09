UrduPoint.com
IGP Takes Notice Of Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:38 AM

IGP takes notice of firing incident

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of firing at the office of a political party in Bhagatpura here and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of firing at the office of a political party in Bhagatpura here and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer.

The IGP directed to arrest the accused involved in this incident and said that strict action should be taken against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

