IGP Takes Notice Of Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:38 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of firing at the office of a political party in Bhagatpura here and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer.
The IGP directed to arrest the accused involved in this incident and said that strict action should be taken against them.