IGP takes notice of firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday took notice of firing at the office of a political party in Bhagatpura here and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer.

The IGP directed to arrest the accused involved in this incident and said that strict action should be taken against them.