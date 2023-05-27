IGP takes notice of firing on Dolphin personnel

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of an incident of injury to two Dolphin personnel in firing by dacoits in the limits of Defense C police station and sought a report from CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of an incident of injury to two Dolphin personnel in firing by dacoits in the limits of Defense C police station and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The IGP ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured personnel. He said that the brave personnel, who did not care about their lives while protecting the lives and property of citizens, were pride of the Police Department.