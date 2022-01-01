UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Firing On MPA Bilal Yasin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 02:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of firing on Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Bilal Yasin and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

IGP Punjab directed that with the help of Safe City cameras footage, the accused should be traced and arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action should be taken.

Rao Sardar said that every aspect of the incident should be investigated and all available resources should be used to arrest the accused at the soonest.

