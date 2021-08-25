UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Firing On Police Party By Criminals In Thatta

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:15 PM

IGP takes notice of firing on police party by criminals in Thatta

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Wednesday taking notice of firing on police party by criminal elements in which two cops were martyred while two others sustained injured has sought a detailed report from SSP Thatta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Wednesday taking notice of firing on police party by criminal elements in which two cops were martyred while two others sustained injured has sought a detailed report from SSP Thatta.

Sindh Police Chief has directed the SSP Thatta to submit a detailed report regarding the actions taken by police so far, according to a spokesman for the police.

IGP has instructed to ensure the provision of all needed assistance for the treatment of injured police officers.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Firing Police Thatta Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Body of 15-year boy found from well

Body of 15-year boy found from well

26 seconds ago
 Action film "Raging Fire" continues to lead Chines ..

Action film "Raging Fire" continues to lead Chinese box office

28 seconds ago
 Balochistan's mines & minerals sector witnesses 5 ..

Balochistan's mines & minerals sector witnesses 56 percent rise in annual royal ..

32 seconds ago
 Indonesia seizes tanker wanted over Cambodian oil ..

Indonesia seizes tanker wanted over Cambodian oil heist

4 minutes ago
 Fawad Alam, Shaheen Afridi attain career bests in ..

Fawad Alam, Shaheen Afridi attain career bests in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings ..

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end down

Hong Kong stocks end down

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.