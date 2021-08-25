IGP takes notice of firing on police party by criminals in Thatta

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Wednesday taking notice of firing on police party by criminal elements in which two cops were martyred while two others sustained injured has sought a detailed report from SSP Thatta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Wednesday taking notice of firing on police party by criminal elements in which two cops were martyred while two others sustained injured has sought a detailed report from SSP Thatta.

Sindh Police Chief has directed the SSP Thatta to submit a detailed report regarding the actions taken by police so far, according to a spokesman for the police.

IGP has instructed to ensure the provision of all needed assistance for the treatment of injured police officers.