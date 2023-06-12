IGP takes notice of firing on police van

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday took notice of an incident of firing by unknown persons on a mobile van of Ratta Amaral police station in Rawalpindi, Hazara Colony and asked for a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday took notice of an incident of firing by unknown persons on a mobile van of Ratta Amaral police station in Rawalpindi, Hazara Colony and asked for a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

The IGP ordered the CPO Rawalpindi to immediately arrest the accused involved in the firing and also ordered to provide the best medical facilities to the injured police personnel.

The IGP said that the policemen, who did not care about their lives while protecting the lives and property of the citizens, were pride of the department and no effort should be spared in treatment of the injured policemen, he added.

The spokesman said when the police were checking suspicious activity in the junkyard and buffalo shed, unknown persons opened fire on the party and escaped. ASI Awais and constables Muhammad Waqas and Atif were among the injured.

They were shifted to DHQ Hospital. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.