UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Firing On Police Van

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 08:31 PM

IGP takes notice of firing on police van

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday took notice of an incident of firing by unknown persons on a mobile van of Ratta Amaral police station in Rawalpindi, Hazara Colony and asked for a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday took notice of an incident of firing by unknown persons on a mobile van of Ratta Amaral police station in Rawalpindi, Hazara Colony and asked for a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

The IGP ordered the CPO Rawalpindi to immediately arrest the accused involved in the firing and also ordered to provide the best medical facilities to the injured police personnel.

The IGP said that the policemen, who did not care about their lives while protecting the lives and property of the citizens, were pride of the department and no effort should be spared in treatment of the injured policemen, he added.

The spokesman said when the police were checking suspicious activity in the junkyard and buffalo shed, unknown persons opened fire on the party and escaped. ASI Awais and constables Muhammad Waqas and Atif were among the injured.

They were shifted to DHQ Hospital. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Punjab Police Station Mobile Rawalpindi Van Buffalo From Best

Recent Stories

Sindh Sports Departments starts summer camps to pr ..

Sindh Sports Departments starts summer camps to promote extra-curricular activit ..

1 minute ago
 Nanbais serve notices for defying govt notified ra ..

Nanbais serve notices for defying govt notified rates

1 minute ago
 PM, Rohale Asghar discuss political situation

PM, Rohale Asghar discuss political situation

2 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago
 Bachal Shah terms Sindh Budget as people friendly

Bachal Shah terms Sindh Budget as people friendly

2 minutes ago
 KMC declares emergency in wake of cyclone Biperjoy ..

KMC declares emergency in wake of cyclone Biperjoy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.