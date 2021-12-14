IGP takes notice of firing on police van in Rawalpindi

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday took notice of firing incident on a police van in Pir Wadhai area of Rawalpindi and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday took notice of firing incident on a police van in Pir Wadhai area of Rawalpindi and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police constable Khurram Shehzad as a result of firing.

He directed to ensure provision of best medical facilities to other injured personnel.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said the sacrifice of Khurram Shehzad who was martyred in line with duty would not go in vain.

The IGP directed the CPO Rawalpindi to form police teams and conduct a search operationfor the early arrest of accused.